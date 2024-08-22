Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Antisemite Facing 155 Years In Prison For Bomb Threats Against Jewish Hospitals in New York


Domagoj Patkovic, 31, was arrested in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday and charged with making multiple bomb threats against Jewish hospitals in New York, dating back to May 2021. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, one of the threats in September 2021 led to a partial evacuation and lockdown of a hospital on Long Island. No explosive devices were found.

The indictment, filed in August and recently unsealed, accuses Patkovic of threatening several Jewish hospitals in New York City and Long Island. On May 18, 2021, he allegedly called a hospital and claimed, “bombs are all over your facility,” and said that Jews “are gonna go skyrocket up into the sky for Allah.” Patkovic is also accused of live-streaming six calls to six different hospitals, prompting police bomb sweeps.

Patkovic faces up to 155 years in prison if convicted.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said Patkovic and his co-conspirators were “motivated by their hatred of Jewish people” and therefore “targeted Jewish hospitals and care centers in New York City and on Long Island with hoax bomb threats, needlessly endangering patients and staff by creating chaos and alarm.”

