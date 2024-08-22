Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HYPOCRITES: Norway, Ireland Are Anti-Israel Only When It’s Convenient & Aligned With Its Own Interests


Anti-Israel Ireland is considering purchasing Israeli drones for its army, the Irish Times reported on Wednesday.

Ireland, which has always been hostile to Israel, increased its hostility to new heights since October 7th, joining South Africa’s absurd claim against Israel at the Hague, recognizing a Palestinian state as a reward for terrorism, and urging the EU to rescind its trade agreements with Israel. Its Prime Minister even referred to an Irish-Israeli hostage who was released from captivity in Gaza as a “child who was lost and was now found.”

However, when it comes to its self-interests, all its supposed views are scattered to the winds. It has no qualms about using Israeli arms, purchasing over $9.45 million of Israeli-manufactured arms in the past ten years. And now despite Israel’s so-called “genocide” in Gaza, the Irish military is allowing Israeli companies to submit bids for a tender for a fleet of drones, the Times reported. According to the report, Israel, which is a “world leader in drone technology” is “well-positioned to secure the contract.”

Ireland was joined by Spain and Norway when it recognized a Palestinian state in May. However, Spain also put its self-interests ahead of its so-called affinity for the Palestinians. Its plan to open an embassy in Ramallah failed because Spanish diplomats refused to relocate from Israel due to concerns about “quality of life and security.”

“It’s absurd to recognize Palestine without opening an embassy to formalize it,” sources from the Spanish Foreign Ministry who spoke with the Spanish digital newspaper Ok Diario said at the time.

Of course, the Spanish diplomats’ concerns are valid. In April, German Ambassador to the Palestinian Authority Oliver Owcza was attacked by a mob of enraged Palestinian students at Birzeit University over Germany’s support for Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



