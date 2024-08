A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 struck off the coast of northern Israel, according to the Israel Geological Institute. The tremor was felt in the coastal cities of Haifa and Nahariya, located along the Mediterranean coast. The epicenter of the earthquake was approximately 37 kilometers (22 miles) offshore, with no reports of injuries or damage. The quake was felt by residents in the region, but did not cause any significant harm or disruption.