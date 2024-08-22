Hostage Bodies Recovered By IDF Found With Bullet Holes In Them

Bullets have been found in the bodies of the hostages recovered by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from Gaza last week. This discovery has led the IDF to assess that the hostages were likely murdered by Hamas while in captivity. While the reports do not specify which hostages were shot, the mother of Yagev Buchshtav confirmed to Kan radio that her son was among those found with bullet wounds.

The recovered hostages, whose bodies were brought back from Khan Younis, include Buchshtav, 35, Alex Dancyg, 75, Chaim Peri, 79, Yoram Metzger, 80, Nadav Popplewell, 51, and Avraham Munder, 78.