RFK Removing Name From Ballots In Key Swing States To Inflict Damage On Harris


Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Sunday that he is withdrawing his name from ballots in critical battleground states in an effort to undermine Vice President Kamala Harris’s chances in the upcoming presidential election. This development follows his decision on Friday to suspend his independent White House bid and endorse former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy’s campaign, which had long been considered a longshot, has been marked by his criticisms of the Democratic Party, alleging that the primary process was rigged against him and voters. The announcement of his withdrawal from battleground states comes shortly after he petitioned to remove his name from the ballot in Pennsylvania, a key swing state.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday with anchor Shannon Bream, Kennedy elaborated on his decision to back Trump and remove himself from ballots in crucial states where his presence could have hurt the former president’s chances. When asked if any negotiations took place regarding a potential position in a future Trump administration, Kennedy denied any formal commitments but acknowledged a meeting with Trump and his advisors.

“There’s been no commitments,” Kennedy said. “But you know, I met with President Trump, with his family, with his close advisors, and we just made a general commitment that we were going to work together.”

Bream further pressed Kennedy on the states where he intends to remove his name from the ballot, pointing out that these are critical swing states that Harris would need to secure the 270 electoral votes required for victory in November.

Kennedy confirmed the strategy, saying, “They’re basically 10 swing states where my presence in the race would have helped Vice President Harris and would have harmed President Trump. So I’m going to get off the ballot in those states, and then we’re going to stay on the ballot in 30 states.”

He emphasized that in states where his candidacy would not impact the election outcome, he will remain on the ballot and continue to encourage his supporters to vote for him. However, he reiterated that in states where he could act as a “spoiler” for Trump, he will step aside.

Kennedy’s move could prove pivotal in a race where every vote counts, particularly in the swing states that often determine the outcome of U.S. presidential elections.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



