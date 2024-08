Rav Avrohom Zucker, the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiv Gedola Ohr Yisroel in Flatbush is in dire need of Rachmei Shomayim, following an incident on Sunday afternoon.

He is currently being taken into emergency surgery with a serious head injury.

His name for Tehillim is Avrohom Nesanel ben Masha Leeba אברהם נתנאל בן מאשא לייבא.