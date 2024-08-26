IDF Investigating Possible Kidnapping Near Tapuach Junction in Samaria

The IDF is investigating reports of a possible kidnapping in Samaria. Troops have been deployed to the area, and several roads have been blocked as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to initial reports, a civilian at the Tapuach Junction heard a woman shouting “help!” in Hebrew from the back of a vehicle with Palestinian license plates.

The vehicle quickly drove away, prompting the IDF to launch a search operation. Although the military has not yet confirmed the kidnapping, it is treating the incident with seriousness.

