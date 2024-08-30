New Mekor For Shabbos Naps: Catching Up on Sleep Over the Weekend Could Benefit Heart Health, Study Suggests

For those who find themselves catching up on sleep during the weekend after a busy week, there may be good news for your heart. According to new research set to be presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress on Sunday, sleeping in on the weekends could reduce the risk of heart disease by approximately 20%.

The study, which analyzed data from 90,903 participants, examined the impact of “catch-up” sleep on heart health. Participants self-reported their sleep patterns, with sleep deprivation defined as getting less than seven hours of sleep per night. Among the participants, 19,816 were identified as sleep-deprived and were monitored for heart health over the course of a decade.

The findings suggest that those who compensate for lost sleep on weekends experience a significant reduction in heart disease risk. “Our results show that for the significant proportion of the population in modern society that suffers from sleep deprivation, those who have the most ‘catch-up’ sleep at weekends have significantly lower rates of heart disease than those with the least,” said study co-author Zechen Liu in a news release.

The study found consistent results between men and women, though the benefits of weekend sleep catch-up were more pronounced among individuals who frequently experienced inadequate sleep during the weekdays. “The association becomes even more pronounced among individuals who regularly experience inadequate sleep on weekdays,” noted co-author Yanjun Song.

While the study’s findings have yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, the research was selected for presentation at the prestigious cardiology conference in London, highlighting its potential significance in the field of heart health.

Previous studies have long established that poor sleep can negatively impact overall health, including increasing the risk of heart disease. However, improving sleep quality may offer a way to mitigate these risks. Experts suggest several strategies to enhance sleep quality, such as limiting alcohol and caffeine intake, reducing screen time before bed, and managing liquid consumption before bedtime.

