VIDEO: IDF Jets Strike Hezbollah Missile Launchers In Lebanon

The IDF has confirmed that its fighter jets conducted airstrikes on approximately 10 Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon earlier this evening. The targeted launchers, located in Zibqin and Chihine, were deemed a threat to Israeli civilian populations.

In response to the Israeli strike, several rockets were fired from launchers near the border community of Arab al-Aramshe. According to the IDF, some of the incoming rockets were intercepted, while others impacted open areas, causing no injuries.

In a separate operation, the IDF also targeted a Hezbollah observation post in southern Lebanon’s Houla region.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)