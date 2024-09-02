Kamala Harris Maintains Lead Over Donald Trump, But Convention Fails to Boost Her Popularity

Vice President Kamala Harris holds a slight edge over former President Donald Trump, though the Democratic National Convention appears to have done little to bolster her popularity, according to a new poll. The survey, conducted by ABC News/Ipsos and released on Sunday, shows Harris leading Trump 50 percent to 46 percent among registered voters nationwide. Among likely voters, Harris’s lead increases slightly to 52 percent to 46 percent.

Despite these numbers, the poll indicates that Harris did not experience a significant boost in support following the Democratic Party’s four-day convention in Chicago. This lack of momentum suggests that the convention had little impact on swaying undecided voters or solidifying her base.

The poll also highlighted that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent endorsement of Trump, following his departure from the independent presidential race, had no substantial effect on voter opinions. According to the findings, most Americans were unaffected by Kennedy’s endorsement.

When it comes to campaign performance, a majority of voters feel that Harris is running her campaign effectively, while fewer express the same confidence in Trump’s efforts. However, the poll reveals that Americans continue to trust Trump more than Harris on key issues such as the economy, inflation, and immigration. Conversely, Harris is viewed as more qualified and physically and mentally fit to serve as president.

Looking ahead to the upcoming debate between Harris and Trump, 43 percent of voters expect Harris to emerge as the winner, while 37 percent believe Trump will come out on top. Another 18 percent anticipate a tie or no clear winner.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)