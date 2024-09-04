INCREDIBLE: Bochurim’s Tefillos Miraculously Bring Rain To Drought-Plagued Pecan Farmer On Texas Border [MUST WATCH]

A group of bochurim visiting the US-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas, experienced what appears to be an outright miracle after their tefillos for rain on behalf of a local pecan farmer was suddenly and unexpectedly answered.

The boys, led by Shloime Zionce, were visiting the area near the Texas-Mexico border when they encountered a local woman who owned a pecan farm. Struck by their faith and background, she approached them, sharing her deep connection to the land and the struggles her farm had been facing due to a severe two-year drought. “We’ve been praying for rain, but nothing has worked,” she told the group. “I know the Jewish people have a special connection to God, and I wonder if you could say a prayer for us.”

Moved by her plea, Shloime led a short Mi Sheberach-style tefillah in English, asking for rain to help the struggling crops. The woman then asked if the boys could sing a song from Psalms, which she said she often read herself. The boys sang “Esa Einai El Heharim.”

The woman told the bochurim that the weather forecast showed no rain in sight, but she thanked them for their prayers and promised to let them know if anything changed. The group continued their trip, heading deeper into the border area before making their way back to San Antonio, where they were staying, later that day.

To their surprise, the woman called them that evening, overwhelmed with emotion. “You won’t believe this,” she said, her voice trembling with tears. “It’s pouring rain here. The skies have opened up, and it’s a downpour like we haven’t seen in years. We’ve been praying for this rain for so long, and now it’s finally here.”

The woman attributed the rain to the boys’ tefillos, saying, “I see now when God sends His army—His soldiers—things happen. Your prayers made a difference.”

