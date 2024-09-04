Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
INSANITY: An Online Webinar Was Only Training Most Agents At Trump Assassination Attempt Received


In an interview on “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Tuesday, Senator Josh Hawley made a stunning revelation: whistleblowers informed him that many of the agents protecting Trump during his attempted assassination in July were Homeland Security personnel with minimal protective training.

According to Hawley, instead of the typical Secret Service detail, the majority of agents guarding Trump on July 13 were Homeland Security agents who had only completed a brief online training session.

“A two-hour, online webinar. And I’m told that half the time, the sounds to the webinar didn’t even work,” Hawley claimed.

“So think about this: The former president of the U.S. is sent out on stage, most of the people there are not trained, they’re not qualified. They only got a webinar training and even that didn’t work,” he added.

Hawley described the situation as “absolutely outrageous,” adding that the Homeland Security agents were reportedly pulled from child exploitation cases and other important investigations to serve on Trump’s protective detail—something outside their normal duties.

The senator also ripped the Secret Service and FBI for not providing more information about the rally and the assassination attempt by shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks. “The only reason we have this information is because of whistleblowers,” Hawley said.

In a related development, Rep. Clay Higgins recently revealed that a local Butler SWAT team was responsible for the initial shots that damaged Crooks’ rifle and ended the shooting spree before the Secret Service intervened.

Hawley noted that when acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe Jr. testified before Congress about the incident on July 31, he did not mention the SWAT team’s crucial role, a point that was also highlighted by Watters during the interview.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



