Almanos and the Arba Minim of Rav Refoel Soloveitchik

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

It is well-known that the world of Brisk is one of meticulous observance of Mitzvos. It is also well known that Rav Refoel Soloveitchik was the right-hand man of his saintly father, the Brisker Rav.

A story is told by Rabbi Avrohom Chaim Brim (1922-2002) about Rav Refoel Soloveitchik (1924-1996), the son of the Brisker Rav. One Erev Sukkos, Rabbi Brim was a bit desperate. He had not found a suitable set of Arba Minim (the four kinds – a Lulav, an Esrog, Hadassim and Aravos) yet. He asked Rav Refoel Soloveitchik that if he finds a better one than the one that he had obtained, if the Rav could sell him the lesser quality one and that he, Rav Chaim Brim, would purchase it at any price.

Rav Soloveitchik answered, “Actually, I do not have a Sukkos set of Arba Minim yet, and I am not as concerned because if I do not find one, I can always use someone else’s. I am concerned now and dealing with a different set of Arba Minim. What Arba Minim do I mean? Hashem’s Arba Minim – the Levi, the Ger, the Yasom and the Almanah. It is Erev Sukkos and many of the Yasomim and the Almanos do not have where to eat, where to stay, and what to do with themselves. I need to worry about their accommodations and looking out for them. The Arba Minim that you are seeking – I can always borrow.”

The story is quite poignant because not only does it emphasize our Torah obligations to yesomim and almanos and Geirim, but it also alludes to the fact that they are not on everyone’s radar.

The treatment of the Almanah is one that differentiates Klal Yisroel from the nations of the world. If we look around, we do not see too many organizations that are geared toward helping Almanos. Not so the true Torah way of life. The emphasis on the Almanah is found throughout numerous Mitzvos and halachos.

It is well-known that Rav Chaim Pinchos Scheinberg zt”l did not say any extraneous words on Shabbos. He made one exception. If there was any situation wherein an Almanah needed something, he picked himself up and attended to it, not measuring his words in any form of silence at all. When matters were settled, he went back to his general silence.

Rav Yaakov Chalofsky was very close to Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l and his saintly wife – Rebbitzen Bas Sheva. Once, Rebbitzen Bas Sheva asked Rabbi Chalofsky to deliver some borsht she had made to a poor Almanah in the neighborhood. He did so. After he gave her the borsht she tearfully told him: “I wait for this every day. You have no idea, what this means to me – it give me chizuk – it strengthens me. It shows that people do care.”

Rebbitzen Rishel Kotler a”h was the wife of Rav Shneur Kotler and the mother of many of Lakewood’s Roshei Yeshiva (and mother-in-law). Her practice was to call an almanah daily and speak to her on a regular basis and listen to her, so that she would have someone to talk with.

It is not just Gedolei Torah who can do this Mitzvah – we can all do it and we must do it. So let’s make a list of who we can invite for a Shabbos or Yom Tov meal. It is important to remember that they have extraordinary yichus – they are the daughters of Avrohom Avinue, Yitzchok Avinu, and Yaakov Avinu. We will discover that the experience is very rewarding as well.

Practically This is What Can Be Done:

Show you are thinking of them.

Call them regularly and take an interest in what they are doing.

Invite them.

Yom Tovs are key – Help them plan.

