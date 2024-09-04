Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HORRIFIC: 29-Year-Old Jewish Man Tragically Killed In Car Crash On The Day Of His Sister’s Wedding


A tragic accident on Wednesday morning at the entrance to the Korean War Veterans Parkway in Annadale resulted in the death of 29-year-old Edan Darmoni z”l, a resident of Staten Island.

In an awful twist, the accident occurred on the day his sister was set to get married. The wedding has been canceled, as the family tragically attends the levaya of their son and brother.

According to police, Darmoni, who worked as a personal injury attorney, was approaching the merge from Drumgoole Road West onto the New Jersey-bound parkway when his Ferrari was involved in a single-vehicle collision. The car struck a tree and burst into flames, with debris scattered around the area.

EMS responded to the 9:51 a.m. call and transported Darmoni to Staten Island University Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead. The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing, with the NYPD working to determine the cause of the accident.

Chesed Shel Emes worked with the NYPD as well as the Medical Examiner to ensure proper Kavod hames.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available to YWN.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



