US Billionaire: “Israeli Protesters Are Emboldening Hamas”


Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, a Harvard alumnus who has been active in the fight against antisemitism in US universities and elsewhere following October 7, spoke out this week against Israeli leftists protesting against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government.

“With the benefit of perspective from a distance, I think the protesters in Israel are making a grave mistake,” he wrote on X. “By protesting Israel’s leadership one day after Hamas executed an American and five Israelis in cold blood, the protesters are rewarding Hamas for their barbaric acts and blaming their leadership for the loss. This is a very bad message to send to terrorists. I fear it will only embolden the enemy to execute more heinous acts.”

“I understand that a large number of Israelis don’t like and/or trust Netanyahu but it is difficult if not impossible to defeat one’s enemies if the people don’t support their leadership during the war.

“Israel has enough enemies abroad before being distracted by internecine battles within. First, win the war and do everything to get the hostages back, and then Israel can once again focus on politics.

“Advice from a friend.”

A former Labor MK said earlier this week that left-wing Israelis may have contributed to the launch of the October 7 assault by putting their hatred of Netanyahu ahead of any other goal and refusing to sit in a government with him.

