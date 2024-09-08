WATCH: Jewish Children In Shiraz, Iran Recite Selichos

The Chief Rabbi of Tehran HaRav Yehudah Gerami traveled to Shiraz last week to recite Selichos with the children of the kehilla.

Following the recital of Selichos, HaRav Gerami blew the shofar for the children. [It should be noted that the event required much dedication from Rav Gerami as Shiraz is quite far from Tehran (over 9 hours by car).

The majority of the Jews in Iran live in Tehran, the capital and largest city in the Tehran Province. About 2,000 Jews live in the southwestern city of Shiraz, the fourth-most populous city in Iran and the capital of Fars Province. Apart from Shiraz, there are about 1,200 Jews in Isfahan, a kehilla in Kermanshah, and smaller kehillos in Yazd and other cities.

