Here’s What The IDF Found On Yahye Sinwar’s Laptop Seized From Gaza

A newly uncovered Hamas document suggests the terror group’s primary objective in ceasefire negotiations with Israel is to rebuild its military strength, rather than alleviate the hardships faced by Gaza’s civilian population, according to a report published by German newspaper Bild on Friday.
The document, dated from the spring of 2024 and reportedly found on a computer belonging to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, details Hamas’s strategy in negotiations with Israel. It focuses on using ceasefire talks to secure the release of Palestinian prisoners and regain military capabilities, with little regard for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Hamas reportedly shows indifference to whether the ongoing conflict, now in its 12th month, ends swiftly. Instead, the group prioritizes “exhausting” Israel’s military and political apparatus while increasing international pressure. Despite acknowledging that its military strength has been diminished, Hamas expresses interest in prolonging negotiations to secure more favorable terms. Notably absent from the document is any mention of the suffering or casualties of Palestinian civilians.
The document also outlines a psychological warfare strategy, calling for Hamas to maintain pressure on the families of hostages to increase public pressure on Israel’s government. In recent weeks, the terror group has released videos of hostages pleading for their freedom, and even of individuals who were executed, with their bodies recently recovered from Gaza.
One of Hamas’s central goals in the proposed ceasefire deal is to secure the release of 100 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences for crimes including murder. Another key objective is the deployment of Arab forces along the Israel-Gaza border as part of a permanent ceasefire. This would allow Hamas to reorganize and rebuild its military under the protection of these forces. Israel has reportedly also considered the idea of an Arab coalition managing Gaza in the future but aims to prevent Hamas from rebuilding its military capabilities under such an arrangement.
The document notably omits mention of the Philadelphi Corridor, a crucial area along the Gaza-Egypt border that has become a point of contention in ongoing negotiations. Israel only took control of the corridor in May, which may explain its absence from the earlier Hamas strategy document.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
7 Responses
Ceasefire now. That will be the biggest step towards a two state solution, which is absolutely necessary. The events of October 7 were horrific and Israel has a right to defend itself, but we need a ceasefire now.
Participant: Please don’t call it “Ceasefire” call it “Israels SURRENDER”, because that’s what you, the leftist protesters and the international community are demanding.
Hey, you participant you’re a stupid as they come. You expect Hamas to really make a deal you cannot ever negotiate with terrorist. Are you that blind? Are you a liberal that you really think you can deal with these monsters and savages
If the Jewish doctors did not operate on this monster in jail, can you imagine when he was in jail that they actually operated on him and use precious Israeli resources to actually treat and save a terrorist that masterminded October 7? Did Israel learn anything that would not have happened if he would just have died like the dog he is, but Israel just had to save this monster who then gets out on a prisoner exchange and slaughter good job Israel
Two state solution are you crazy? They were offered that seven times in the past they said no we’d rather have dead Jews and our own beautiful state. You really are clueless to Jewish history. Totally clueless to Jewish history and negotiating with terrorists. Listen to the Torah kill all those who come to kill you first.
The biggest reason for a ceasefire is so that the arabs can go back to killing each other- Shia, Suni, Syria, Sudan, Yazidi, etc.
Which for some reason the world prefers to ignore….
Participant, Israel needs to eradicate this vermin from its midst. Israel needs to condemn the illegal Oslo Accords as the enemy has proven it never wanted to live in harmony with Israel to begin with.
These are suggestions as I am not part of the government. To Hades of what the International Community thinks. They were silent during the Nazi years and still silent with the step-grandchildren of them.