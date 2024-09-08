Here’s What The IDF Found On Yahye Sinwar’s Laptop Seized From Gaza

A newly uncovered Hamas document suggests the terror group’s primary objective in ceasefire negotiations with Israel is to rebuild its military strength, rather than alleviate the hardships faced by Gaza’s civilian population, according to a report published by German newspaper Bild on Friday.

The document, dated from the spring of 2024 and reportedly found on a computer belonging to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, details Hamas’s strategy in negotiations with Israel. It focuses on using ceasefire talks to secure the release of Palestinian prisoners and regain military capabilities, with little regard for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Hamas reportedly shows indifference to whether the ongoing conflict, now in its 12th month, ends swiftly. Instead, the group prioritizes “exhausting” Israel’s military and political apparatus while increasing international pressure. Despite acknowledging that its military strength has been diminished, Hamas expresses interest in prolonging negotiations to secure more favorable terms. Notably absent from the document is any mention of the suffering or casualties of Palestinian civilians.

The document also outlines a psychological warfare strategy, calling for Hamas to maintain pressure on the families of hostages to increase public pressure on Israel’s government. In recent weeks, the terror group has released videos of hostages pleading for their freedom, and even of individuals who were executed, with their bodies recently recovered from Gaza.

One of Hamas’s central goals in the proposed ceasefire deal is to secure the release of 100 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences for crimes including murder. Another key objective is the deployment of Arab forces along the Israel-Gaza border as part of a permanent ceasefire. This would allow Hamas to reorganize and rebuild its military under the protection of these forces. Israel has reportedly also considered the idea of an Arab coalition managing Gaza in the future but aims to prevent Hamas from rebuilding its military capabilities under such an arrangement.

The document notably omits mention of the Philadelphi Corridor, a crucial area along the Gaza-Egypt border that has become a point of contention in ongoing negotiations. Israel only took control of the corridor in May, which may explain its absence from the earlier Hamas strategy document.

