BACK ON TOP: Trump Surges Ahead of Harris in Latest NYT National Poll

Former President Donald Trump has taken a narrow lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in the latest New York Times/Siena College poll, released Sunday. The poll shows Trump with 48% support among likely voters, edging out Harris by a single point, who garnered 47%. This marks a significant four-point surge for Trump compared to the previous month.

While Harris continues to show strength in the critical battleground states, where she is either tied or slightly leading Trump in five of the seven key states, this national momentum for Trump comes as a surprise to many. The previous poll had Harris leading Trump nationally, 49% to 46%, but the latest numbers suggest that Trump’s campaign is gaining traction just as the election season heats up.

Nate Cohn of The New York Times observed that Harris, who had a strong performance in August, appears to have stalled. “Is Kamala Harris’s surge beginning to ebb?” Cohn asked, pointing out that this is Trump’s first lead in a major nonpartisan national survey in about a month. “There’s no way to know whether the Times/Siena poll is too favorable for Mr. Trump…but the poll nonetheless finds that he has significant advantages in this election — and they might just be enough to put him over the top.”

While Cohn acknowledged the possibility of this being an outlier poll, the numbers undeniably signal a strong rebound for Trump as the campaign enters a critical phase.

Even in the battleground states, where Harris has been performing well, Trump has made gains. He holds slight leads in Arizona and North Carolina, while Harris leads or is tied in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

However, all races in these states remain within the margin of error, making them too close to call.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)