NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban Expected To Resign Amid Federal Corruption Investigation

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban is reportedly expected to resign in the coming days, as a federal investigation into possible corruption looms, sources told POLITICO. Caban, who has not yet formally stepped down, is facing increasing pressure following a federal probe involving top city officials, including members of his own family.

Caban was scheduled to meet with police leadership on Monday, but according to two sources, the decision to resign is not entirely his to make. As of Monday afternoon, no official resignation had been announced.

City Hall spokesperson Fabien Levy declined to comment on the rumors, saying, “We remain focused on ensuring New Yorkers are safe every single day, and that’s our top priority. We’re not going to speculate on rumors at this point.”

Mayor Eric Adams, who has been known to stand by his embattled aides, defended Caban’s leadership during a Monday press conference. “I chose him for his experience and what he brought after 30-something years of service,” Adams said, brushing off the speculation. “Rumors are always out there… There was nothing that came from me that fed those rumors.”

However, when pressed on whether he could guarantee Caban would still be commissioner in two months, Adams gave a more cryptic response: “I don’t think anything in life is guaranteed.”

The potential resignation would mark the first major shakeup in Mayor Adams’ administration since federal investigators last week raided the homes of several top city officials. Among those targeted was Caban, whose phone was seized by authorities, along with phones belonging to his twin brother, James Caban, and other members of his inner circle, including his chief of staff and Deputy Inspector Robert Gault.

The investigation, led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the IRS, reportedly centers on potential conflicts of interest involving James Caban’s nightlife consulting business and whether he profited from his brother’s role as police commissioner.

In addition to Caban, federal agents also seized electronic devices from Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III, his brother Terence Banks, and Tim Pearson, an aide to Adams with significant influence over the police department.

The mounting pressure on Caban has come from across the political spectrum, with the New York Post editorial board and progressive City Council Member Lincoln Restler both calling for his resignation.

The departure of Caban would be a significant blow to Adams, who has made public safety a cornerstone of his administration and is preparing for a reelection campaign. The federal probes into his administration, including an investigation into his 2021 campaign, could undermine his image as a competent leader.

Despite the controversy, Adams has maintained his support for Caban, telling PIX11 on Friday that the commissioner has “driven crime down” and that he still had “full confidence” in his ability to do the job.

Caban was appointed as police commissioner in July 2023, following the resignation of Keechant Sewell, who left the post after just 18 months due to frustrations with City Hall oversight.

