Trump Vows To Prosecute Alleged 2020 Election “Cheaters” If Re-Elected


Former President Donald Trump made a bold declaration over the weekend, pledging to pursue criminal prosecutions against those he claims were involved in “cheating” during the 2020 presidential election. In a post on social media, Trump promised to scrutinize the upcoming 2024 election closely and take action if he returns to the White House.

“I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote on Saturday. “It was a Disgrace to our Nation! Therefore, the 2024 Election… will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long-term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again.”

Trump, who has long maintained that the 2020 election was marred by fraud despite a lack of substantial evidence, went further in his post by listing the groups of individuals he would target if re-elected. He warned that legal action could be pursued against “Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials” involved in what he describes as “unscrupulous behavior.”

“Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country,” Trump added.

Despite numerous fact checks and legal rulings that found no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, Trump and his allies continue to claim that the election was stolen. Out of 62 legal cases brought by Trump and his supporters alleging fraud or improprieties, all but one minor case were dismissed by the courts, including a Pennsylvania ruling that was later overturned.

  2. No need for him to make such promises. Jack Smith is already going after the guy who attempted to seat fake electors, pressured his VP to violate the Constitution and overturn the will of the people and unleashed a mob to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. Trump will iy”h be held accountable for his fraudulent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election

