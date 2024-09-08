Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Israeli Defense Minister Vows to Kill Brothers Yahye And Muhammad Sinwar


Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has vowed that Israel will eliminate Yahya and Muhammad Sinwar, during his visit to the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip.

“We will reach Muhammad Sinwar and also Yahya Sinwar. Anyone who thinks otherwise should look at Marwan Issa [and] Muhammad Deif: They also thought they were immune. They are not with us today, they made their mistake. [Sinwar] will also make his mistake, [and] we will carry out our mission,” Gallant declared.

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, recently became the head of the terror group following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh. His brother, Muhammad Sinwar, holds a senior position within Hamas’s military wing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Boro Park Levaya And Monsey Kevura Of Skulener Rebbe ZT”L

Trump Addresses Republican Jewish Coalition, Warns That If Harris Wins The Election “Israel Is Gone”

Here’s What The IDF Found On Yahye Sinwar’s Laptop Seized From Gaza

WATCH: Jewish Children In Shiraz, Iran Recite Selichos

Jordanians Fill The Streets, Distribute Candies To Celebrate Murder Of Israelis In Terror Attack

WATCH IN FULL: Levaya Of Harav Avremel Ausband Zt”l In Eretz Yisroel And Riverdale [VIDEOS]

Anti-Israel Protesters at Harvard Chant “Long Live the Intifada” As Fall Semester Begins [VIDEO]

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 Murdered In Shooting Attack At Allenby Crossing

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of The Skulener Rebbe, Harav Yeshaya Yaakov Portugal ZT”L [LEVAYA DETAILS]

WATCH: Historian Who Correctly Predicted 9 Of Last 10 Presidential Elections Says Kamala Will Win

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network