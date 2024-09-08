Israeli Defense Minister Vows to Kill Brothers Yahye And Muhammad Sinwar

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has vowed that Israel will eliminate Yahya and Muhammad Sinwar, during his visit to the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip.

“We will reach Muhammad Sinwar and also Yahya Sinwar. Anyone who thinks otherwise should look at Marwan Issa [and] Muhammad Deif: They also thought they were immune. They are not with us today, they made their mistake. [Sinwar] will also make his mistake, [and] we will carry out our mission,” Gallant declared.

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, recently became the head of the terror group following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh. His brother, Muhammad Sinwar, holds a senior position within Hamas’s military wing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)