NYC’s Top Doctor Urges Parents Not To Give Smartphones To Children Amid Growing Mental Health Problems

With growing evidence linking social media to poor mental health outcomes in children, New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan is urging parents to delay giving smartphones to their children until at least age 14. This recommendation comes as part of a broader effort to address the alarming rise in anxiety and depression among young people, which health experts believe is exacerbated by excessive screen time and social media use.

In a letter co-authored with the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Chief Medical Officer, Michelle Morse, Vasan emphasized the mental health risks associated with social media. “Adolescents using social media have a greater risk of experiencing poor mental health, including symptoms of depression and anxiety,” they wrote. They encouraged pediatricians to have regular discussions with parents about the harmful effects of social media and to make it a standard part of health check-ups.

The recommendation is clear: parents should delay giving children smartphones, particularly those capable of accessing social media, until they are at least 14 years old. For younger children who need a phone for safety reasons, such as traveling independently in the city, Vasan suggests starting with a device that cannot access social media.

The statistics backing this advice are sobering. In 2021, 38% of city high school students reported feeling so sad or hopeless that they stopped participating in their usual activities, compared to 27% in 2011, according to the city’s youth risk-behavior survey. Preoccupation with dying, or suicidal ideation, has increased by more than 34% among teenagers in the same period. Studies also show that children and teens who use social media experience higher rates of anxiety and depression compared to their peers who do not.

Governor Kathy Hochul is also tackling the issue, pushing for a ban on smartphones in schools and exploring ways to implement it. In June, the state legislature passed a law giving parents more control over their children’s social media usage on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The letter from the city’s top doctors also stresses the importance of creating a “family media plan” to help curb or limit smartphone use. Parents are encouraged to set clear boundaries and monitor their children’s exposure to social media as part of a proactive approach to digital well-being.

As social media has become deeply ingrained in modern life, with 54% of children and 93% of teenagers using it regularly, the effects on mental health are increasingly difficult to ignore. City officials are now calling on parents to recognize the seriousness of the situation and take immediate steps to protect their children’s well-being by delaying smartphone use.

The letter also highlights available resources for parents and teens, including the city’s Department of Education’s Digital Citizenship Curriculum and NYC Teenspace, a mental health support program for teenagers.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday announced plans to push through legislation that would completely ban children under the age of 16 from using social media.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)