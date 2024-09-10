IDF Kills Radwan Force Commander In Strike Deep In Lebanon [Videos]

An Israeli-attributed drone strike on a vehicle driving in the Beqaa Valley region deep in Lebanon killed two people, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday morning

The target of the strike was later identified as Muhammad Qassem al-Shaar, a commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force. His assistant, who was in the car with him, was also killed.

The IDF confirmed the elimination on Tuesday afternoon, stating that “Al-Shaar was responsible for planning numerous terror attacks against Israel and his elimination represents another blow to Hezbollah’s capabilities to advance and execute terrorist activities from southern Lebanon against the Israeli homefront on the northern border.”

Another Israeli-attributed strike took place later on Tuesday, with Lebanese media reporting that a drone struck an apartment in a building on the outskirts of Nabatieh, a city in southern Lebanon. Further information on the strike is not yet known.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)