TRAGEDY IN MONSEY: 2-Year-Old Girl Struck And Killed By Vehicle On Calvert Drive


A 2-year-old girl was tragically niftar after being struck by a vehicle in Monsey on Monday afternoon.

Monsey Scoop reports that the child, Henny Weingarten a”h, was struck by a vehicle on Calvert Drive in Monsey. Rockland Hatzolah paramedics rushed to the scene, and found the little girl in traumatic arrest. Paramedics worked on her for about 10 minutes before a pulse was restored and then rushed her to Nyack Hospital, where she was tragically pronounced after valiant efforts to revive her.

Misaskim and Chesed Shel Emes are currently working to ensure kavod hameis.

Levaya details will be published when available.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



