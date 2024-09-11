UNLIKELY DEFENDER: Chris Cuomo Pushes Back Against Media Narrative Of Trump Supporters Being Bigots

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo came to the defense of supporters of former President Donald Trump during an episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, accusing the media of misrepresenting them. Cuomo, known for his more liberal leanings, pushed back against the common narrative that paints all Trump supporters as aligned with the former president’s behavior.

During Tuesday’s discussion, Cuomo referred to Trump as the “spirit animal of grievance” and argued that many Trump voters back him not because they emulate him, but because they see him as a force for change. “Man, if you want to punish, Trump is your boy. He is the spirit animal of grievance,” Cuomo said. “Something that we keep getting wrong in the media, and I think a lot of us just in general, is that you think people who support Trump are like Trump, and that’s not true.”

Cuomo further explained that many Trump supporters are willing to overlook his divisive rhetoric because they believe he represents a disruption to the current political system. “Most of the people who support Trump are desperate to change the system, and they are willing to swallow everything that he isn’t because of what he is, which is a disruptive force of what they want changed,” he noted.

This perspective stands in contrast to how Trump supporters are often portrayed in the media, with many outlets characterizing them as bigoted or fully in agreement with everything Trump says. Cuomo argued that this broad-stroke portrayal misses the mark. “Doesn’t mean that they’re just all bigots or that they all act like him or think like him or sound like him. They just want what he’s selling them, which is to change, disrupt, and break the system,” he explained.

“Will he do it? I don’t think so, but that doesn’t matter. That’s for you to decide. That’s for all the voters to decide,” he concluded.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)