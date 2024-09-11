Palestinian Released After Illegally Crossing US Border Accused Of Attacking Jewish Man

A Palestinian migrant accused of assaulting a Jewish man in Long Island had been previously detained for illegally entering the United States, only to be swiftly released, according to a NY Post report.

Bechir Lehbeib, 26, a self-described Palestinian from Mauritania, crossed into the U.S. through Lukeville, Arizona, on July 20, 2023, along with a group of more than 200 migrants. A report by the House Judiciary Committee, obtained by The Post, revealed that Lehbeib was released two days later on his own recognizance after claiming he feared for his safety in his home country.

Lehbeib eventually made his way to New York, where, in February 2024, he allegedly stole a pro-Israel flag from a porch in Hewlett, Nassau County. When the homeowner, Aleksandr Binyaminov, attempted to retrieve the flag, Lehbeib attacked him.

“I told him, ‘Give me the flags,’ and he just started fighting with me and punching me in my face,” Binyaminov recalled. “He basically got me in a choke position, threw me on the floor, and headbutted me. He was saying, ‘I’m from Palestine.’” Binyaminov noted that a relative of his wife had been killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel.

Lehbeib allegedly told police at the time of his arrest, “If I see the flag of the people that killed my people, we will have a problem.” He now faces charges of second-degree assault, robbery, and criminal mischief, with hate-crime enhancements. Lehbeib is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Nassau County officials expressed outrage at the situation, criticizing the lax border enforcement that allowed Lehbeib to enter the U.S. and eventually commit the alleged attack.

“Nassau County is not a sanctuary county,” County Executive Bruce Blakeman said, denouncing the alleged inadequate vetting process at the southern border. “These aren’t people kissing the ground when they come here. They’re spitting on our flag. It’s an invasion. It’s a disgrace.”

The House Judiciary Committee has been releasing reports on crimes allegedly committed by migrants in major U.S. cities, such as New York and Chicago. Critics argue that insufficient vetting allows criminals to enter the U.S. unchecked. Former Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott testified last year that current vetting procedures are lacking, comparing them to “referencing a blank sheet of paper.”

