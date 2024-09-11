VIDEO ROUNDUP: Watch The Highlights Of The Trump-Kamala ABC News Debate

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to claim his ABC News event with Kamala Harris was his best debate “ever.”

Meanwhile, media pundits from across the political spectrum heralded Tuesday night’s debate as a positive for the Harris campaign. Prominent conservatives including dozens on Fox News noted that Trump started the debate off strong but became unhinged as the event continued on.

However, Trump had a very different interpretation, writing on Truth Social that moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis were against him in a “three on one.”

The Harris campaign has already challenged Trump to another debate before the November election. Trump responded to the challenge while speaking to the press after the debate by saying, “[Kamala Harris] wants to do another debate because she got beaten so bad tonight, I don’t know if we’re going to do another one. I wouldn’t mind…”

TRUMP: “I’m an open book. — everybody knows what I’m going to do — cut taxes very substantially and create a great economy like I did before.”

KAMALA: “Donald Trump left us the worse unemployment since the Great Depression!”

(There was a global pandemic.)

TRUMP: “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in. They’re eating the cats! They’re eating the pets!”

TRUMP: “She has no policy — everything that she believed — is out the window. She’s going to my philosophy now. In fact, I was going to send her a MAGA hat.”

TRUMP: “I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things that they say about me…They’re the threat to democracy.”

TRUMP: “She hates Israel. She wouldn’t even meet with Netanyahu when he went to Congress to make a very important speech. She refused to be there because she was at a sorority party…If she’s president, I believe Israel will not exist two years from now.”

TRUMP: “Where is our president?! We don’t even know if he’s president! They threw him out of a campaign like a dog…We have a president that doesn’t know he’s alive!”

KAMALA: “Let’s remember how Donald Trump started! He was land, he owned land, he owned buildings!”

Former President Trump to Vice President Harris: “Wait a minute. I’m talking now. If you don’t mind. Please. Does that sound familiar?”



Trump insists at debate that he did not recently admit he lost the 2020 election: “I don’t acknowledge that at all.”

Kamala Harris: Donald Trump was fired by 81 million people, so let’s be clear about that and clearly he is having a very difficult time processing that.

KAMALA: “These dictators and autocrats are rooting for you to be president again!”

TRUMP: “Putin endorsed her last week.”

