An Israeli man, 20, was critically injured, in a ramming attack at a bus stop at the Givat Asaf junction on Route 60 near Beit El in Binyamin on Wednesday morning.

A terrorist driving a gas tanker rammed into the bus stop, hitting the young man. An IDF soldier at the scene opened fire at the terrorist, neutralizing him.

IDF forces were deployed to the area and are setting up roadblocks in the area.

Firefighters are at the scene to ensure the safety of rescue forces.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)