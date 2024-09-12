ENDORSEMENT? Joe Biden Dons “Trump 2024” Hat, Poses With Kids In Pro-Trump Shirts

President Biden briefly wore a red “Trump 2024” hat during a visit to a fire station in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, sparking a mix of reactions from supporters and critics.

“I’m proud of you now….” said the Trump supporter who handed Biden the hat, according to video obtained by conservative influencer Benny Johnson.

Shortly after, Biden posed with a group of children donning pro-Donald Trump attire in a photo op at a Pennsylvania firehouse on Wednesday, September 11. The president appeared awkward as he stood in the middle of about 16 kids, many donning shirts in support of Trump.

The White House acknowledged the incident, saying that Biden wore the hat “as a gesture” of bipartisanship, following his remarks on the country’s unity after 9/11. “At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country’s bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that,” said White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates.

However, supporters of the Republican nominee were less than convinced with that explanation, with the Trump War Room account posting, “Kamala did so bad in last night’s debate, Joe Biden just put on a Trump hat.”

The incident occurred in Somerset County, a heavily Republican area, where Biden had earlier participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial to United Airlines Flight 93.

Ironically, during Tuesday night’s debate, Trump mentioned sending a “MAGA” hat to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, “Everything that she believed three years ago and four years ago is out the window. She’s going to my philosophy now.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)