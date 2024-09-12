Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
THREAT LEVEL DOWN? US Aircraft Carrier Leaves The Middle East


The Pentagon announced on Thursday that the USS Theodore Roosevelt is returning to the US after arriving in the Middle East in July due to concerns over the Iranian threat to Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The Washington Post reported that the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, which arrived in the Gulf of Oman a few weeks ago, will remain in the area as a deterrent to Iran.

U.S. commanders in the Middle East claim that “the presence of U.S. aircraft carriers and their accompanying warships is an effective deterrent in the Middle East,” especially against Iran.

For several months earlier this year, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower was deployed in the Red Sea to assist Israel and serve as a deterrent against the Houthis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



