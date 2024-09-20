West Fears Russia-Iran Nuclear Deal in Exchange for Ballistic Missiles to Strike Ukraine

Concerns are mounting in the West over a potential deal between Russia and Iran involving critical nuclear secrets exchanged for ballistic missiles aimed at Ukraine. The alarming possibility was a focal point of discussions between U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during their meeting at the White House on Friday, according to intelligence reports cited by The Sun.

The West’s fears stem from intelligence suggesting that Iran’s decades-long pursuit of nuclear weapons could be nearing a dangerous conclusion, with Russian assistance possibly accelerating the process. Sources indicate that the Kremlin, desperate for military support in its ongoing war in Ukraine, may have exchanged sensitive nuclear technology with Iran in return for a shipment of Fatah-360 ballistic missiles.

Last week, U.S. and UK officials declassified intelligence confirming that Russian President Vladimir Putin had received a batch of these ballistic missiles from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a visit to London, warned of a “two-way street” in this relationship, stating that “Russia is sharing technology that Iran seeks — this is a two-way street — including on nuclear issues, as well as some space information.”

The potential global ramifications of this alliance were discussed by Biden and Starmer, who reportedly acknowledged the catastrophic risk posed by Iran achieving nuclear capability. Israel has long warned that a nuclear-armed Iran would pose an existential threat to the nation. In response to the missile transfer, the UK has banned Iran Air from flying over or landing in the country, while Russian shipping companies involved in transporting the missiles have been hit with sanctions.

The U.S. and UK are also considering whether to allow Ukraine to use UK-manufactured Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep within Russian territory. While no final decision has been made, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly pushed for Ukraine to be granted permission to use the long-range missiles.

As the relationship between Russia and Iran deepens, British military experts have warned of a growing “axis of evil” between the two nations. This partnership, coupled with Iran’s long-standing support for terrorist organizations like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, has raised alarms in the West about the potential for further destabilization in the Middle East and beyond.

A previous deal aimed at limiting Iran’s nuclear program collapsed six years ago, and with fears that the regime may soon develop nuclear weapons, the threat of a potential attack on Israel looms large.

