CROWN HEIGHTS: Tragic Petirah Of 15-Year-Old Bochur Menachem Mendel Bluming Z”L

YWN regrets to inform you of the tragic of Menachem Mendel Bluming z”l, a 15-year-old Lubavitcher bochur who was struck and critically injured by a vehicle outside his yeshiva two months ago.

Mendel z”l was hurt outside the Suffield Yeshiva in Connecticut, as he crossed the road. Despite immediate medical attention and a valiant fight for life, Mendel sadly succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

After initial treatment at a Massachusetts hospital, Mendel was stabilized and transferred to a New York City hospital where he was niftar.

Levaya details will be published when available.

Besuros Tovos.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)