SCREAMING RUDY: “No More Attacks! I’ll Find Them. I Did It To The Mafia!” [SEE VIDEO]

At a rally for Donald Trump on Wednesday, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani shouted emphatically, vowing to go after those who are targeting the former president.

This came just days after an individual was arrested for carrying a firearm at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course in Florida on Sunday. The Secret Service confirmed that Trump was not within the man’s line of sight. The event followed an earlier incident two months ago, where a gunman shot Trump in the ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which resulted in one death and two injuries. Republicans have pointed to Democrats’ rhetoric, particularly calling Trump “a threat to democracy” after his attempt to contest the 2020 election, as a potential cause for these incidents.

Before Trump took the stage at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, Giuliani – who had previously served as Trump’s personal lawyer – fired up the crowd with a forceful speech.

“NO MORE ATTACKS! NO MORE ATTACKS!” Giuliani yelled. “NO MORE! STOP IT!”

Referring to his time as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York in the 1980s, Giuliani added, “I’ll find them! I did it to the mafia! I can do it to them! If you’re behind it, I’m looking at you and I’m gonna get you!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)