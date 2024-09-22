Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

6 Sifrei Torah Safe After Fire Devastates Chabad Of Greater Orlando [VIDEO]


A fire broke out at the Chabad of Greater Orlando headquarters on Sunday morning shortly after Shacharis ended, causing severe damage to the building. Miraculously, the shul’s six Sifrei Torah were saved from the inferno.

Rabbi Sholom Dubov, the executive director of the Chabad, told Fox 35 Orlando, “The fact that we were able to retrieve all six Torahs… is absolutely an act of grace from G-d.” Among the Sifrei Torah was one with a particularly significant history, as it had survived the Holocaust. It had recently been sponsored and brought to the shul, where it was to be used for the first time on Yom Kippur.

Video footage captured the moment two firefighters carried one of the Sifrei Torah out of the burning building, as Rabbi Dubov quickly ran to retrieve it. In the video, one firefighter is seen giving a thumbs up after successfully rescuing the Torah.

The fire, which was reported shortly after 11 a.m., required a two-alarm response from the Seminole County Fire Department. Photos shared on social media showed heavy flames and smoke pouring from the building’s windows. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Seminole County Fire Rescue say the cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal. Chabad leaders believe the fire started in the bais medrash, where shacharis had been held shortly before the fire began. They noted that just days before the fire, the large Torah had been moved from the bais medrash to an office because it did not fit in the space—an act that likely spared it from more severe damage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IS SINWAR DEAD? IDF Probing If Hamas Leader Was Eliminated In Recent Airstrikes

IDF Intercepts UAV Launched from Iraq After Entering Israeli Airspace

Supreme Court Rejects “Frivolous Petition” Against Harav Dovid Yosef’s Candidacy For Chief Rabbi

ASSASSINATED? Iranian Official Suggests Ebrahim Raisi’s Helicopter Was Downed By Exploding Pager

REPORT: Hezbollah Pagers Were Individually Detonated, Attackers Knew Where Targets Were

WATCH: Netanyahu: “If Hezbollah Didn’t Get The Message, I Promise You, It Will Get The Message”

TEAMWORK: Collaboration Between Shomrim And Police Leads To Arrest In Crown Heights Postal Worker Robbery

US Hopes Increased IDF Pressure Will Force Hezbollah To Back Down

ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK: Northern Hospitals Go Underground, Schools Close

WATCH: Dashcam Footage Of The Moment Rocket Hits Kiryat Bialik

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network