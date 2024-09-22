Netanyahu Tells Lawmakers Only Half of Hostages Held by Hamas Are Alive

In a closed meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly informed lawmakers that only half of the 97 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7 are believed to be alive.

“According to the information we have, half of the hostages in Gaza are alive,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying by Army Radio.

The revelation came during a tense briefing, where Netanyahu also addressed the status of ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release. According to earlier leaks from the meeting, Netanyahu denied obstructing a potential deal to free the hostages, instead blaming Hamas for repeatedly altering the terms of the proposed agreement.

