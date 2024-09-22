Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Netanyahu Tells Lawmakers Only Half of Hostages Held by Hamas Are Alive


In a closed meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly informed lawmakers that only half of the 97 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7 are believed to be alive.

“According to the information we have, half of the hostages in Gaza are alive,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying by Army Radio.

The revelation came during a tense briefing, where Netanyahu also addressed the status of ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release. According to earlier leaks from the meeting, Netanyahu denied obstructing a potential deal to free the hostages, instead blaming Hamas for repeatedly altering the terms of the proposed agreement.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IS SINWAR DEAD? IDF Probing If Hamas Leader Was Eliminated In Recent Airstrikes

IDF Intercepts UAV Launched from Iraq After Entering Israeli Airspace

Supreme Court Rejects “Frivolous Petition” Against Harav Dovid Yosef’s Candidacy For Chief Rabbi

ASSASSINATED? Iranian Official Suggests Ebrahim Raisi’s Helicopter Was Downed By Exploding Pager

REPORT: Hezbollah Pagers Were Individually Detonated, Attackers Knew Where Targets Were

WATCH: Netanyahu: “If Hezbollah Didn’t Get The Message, I Promise You, It Will Get The Message”

TEAMWORK: Collaboration Between Shomrim And Police Leads To Arrest In Crown Heights Postal Worker Robbery

US Hopes Increased IDF Pressure Will Force Hezbollah To Back Down

ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK: Northern Hospitals Go Underground, Schools Close

WATCH: Dashcam Footage Of The Moment Rocket Hits Kiryat Bialik

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network