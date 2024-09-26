MORE DETAILS: Lakewood Roshei Yeshiva Issue Kol Korei For The Atzeres Tefillah On Sunday

With the impending implementation of new Israeli draft laws that threaten to force thousands of bnei torah into the military, posing an unprecedented threat to limud hatorah in Eretz Yisroel – the very lifeblood of the Jewish nation, the Lakewood Roshei Yeshiva have issued a Kol Korei for everyone to join this monumental Atzeres Tefillah on Sunday in the heart Lakewood.

The Atzeres which will be attended by leading gedolim and Roshei Yeshiva, will start out with Mincha, and then Tehillim for our brethren in Eretz Yisroel and around the world, as the unprecedented threats continue to endanger Klal Yisroel. The Atzeres will also feature short speeches describing the gravity of this new law, and the threat it poses to the Olam Hatorah. The Atzeres will culminate with one of the Gedolim leading the thousands gathered with Kabolas Ol Malchus Shamayim to beseech Hashem to nullify the decrees and hasten the Geulah.

The atzeres is set to take place in the large parking lot across from Bais Aharon, bordering 9th and 10th Streets, and Clifton and Lexington Avenues. It will begin at 1:30 PM.