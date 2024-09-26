MORE DETAILS: Lakewood Roshei Yeshiva Issue Kol Korei For The Atzeres Tefillah On Sunday

With the impending implementation of new Israeli draft laws that threaten to force thousands of bnei torah into the military, posing an unprecedented threat to limud hatorah in Eretz Yisroel – the very lifeblood of the Jewish nation, the Lakewood Roshei Yeshiva have issued a Kol Korei for everyone to join this monumental Atzeres Tefillah on Sunday in the heart Lakewood.
The Atzeres which will be attended by leading gedolim and Roshei Yeshiva, will start out with Mincha, and then Tehillim for our brethren in Eretz Yisroel and around the world, as the unprecedented threats continue to endanger Klal Yisroel. The Atzeres will also feature short speeches describing the gravity of this new law, and the threat it poses to the Olam Hatorah. The Atzeres will culminate with one of the Gedolim leading the thousands gathered with Kabolas Ol Malchus Shamayim to beseech Hashem to nullify the decrees and hasten the Geulah.
The atzeres is set to take place in the large parking lot across from Bais Aharon, bordering 9th and 10th Streets, and Clifton and Lexington Avenues. It will begin at 1:30 PM.
7 Responses
I was planning to go, but last time, I was already halfway to the rally when the Gedolim released a kol korei advising against it. So, I don’t want to take any chances this time—I’ll stay home.
Note what they really consider the important part of this rally – see which issue they have in larger font than anything else.
With leadership like this……
an Israeli Yid
…. to the extent that all praise him, love him, and find his deeds attractive – such a person sanctifies [God’s] name.
Mishneh Torah Yesodei HaTorah 5:11.
Anyone else curious why its not reported on lakewoodscoop?
an Israeli yid..
irs not the font its the words it says achron hichbid the most severe
there is one rashi I know you disagree with
and its the one that says gadol hamachtio yoser min ha’horgo
they quote the founder of their institution who says like most gedolim do that the greatest tragedy is shikchas hatorah
what say you
@anisrealiyid I’m mamash curious why you pound a site that has the opposite hashkafa of yours. Use haaretz it’s your type.
@anIsraeli…
Let me finish off your sentence:
…….With leadership like this……We don’t fall for nazionist kefirah.
But hey, israeli…, with leaders like yours, you only end up with trouble, wether it is bombs, drones, missiles and bloodshed.
But with all of that, doesn’t matter how many bloody noses or bashings big-shot haughty but silly and dependent israel is, they will carry on digging their grave because they are a bunch of kofrim YEMACH SHEMAM.