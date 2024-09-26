Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Villa Galil – Your Dream Villa in North Israel!

Communicated Content

Dreaming of owning a home in Israel, but want more than a cramped 5th floor apartment in the city center?
Villa Galil makes your dream come true.

Nestled in the serene, affluent Makosh neighborhood in central Karmiel, just a 25 min. drive from Meron, Villa Galil offers 22 stunning villas each meticulously designed for ultimate comfort and tranquility. Built to delight you with their striking architectural designs that capture Israel’s inner essence and make you feel right at home.

Featuring:
5 Rooms | 2 Floors | Private Swimming Pool | Private Driveway | Private Garden | Panoramic View

Your dream can be real!

Visit: VillaGalil.com for more information
Email: [email protected]
Call: 732-201-6367

Sales by: The Puzzles Team




