WATCH: Fourth-Graders Were Asked What They Think About Trump And Harris (Hint: They’re Not Thrilled)

A CNN report showcased the political opinions of fourth graders across New Jersey, Texas, and Arizona, as they shared their candid thoughts on Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. The report, introduced by CNN’s Kasie Hunt, was created in partnership with a Stanford political scientist and an Arizona State University psychologist.

When asked what came to mind when seeing a picture of Harris, one boy quickly responded, “Liar.” Meanwhile, another girl described Trump as “pure evil” and added, “I feel like all he does is complain and, like, yell.”

Despite some of the harsh criticisms, there were also positive comments. One girl praised Trump, saying, “Donald Trump, he’s given his life and his heart.” The boy who called Harris a “liar” then made a sharp comparison between the two candidates, asking, “Convicted felon against a liar, who do I pick?”

The interviews also touched on Harris’s potential to make history. One girl said she believed Harris would “help” inspire kids, and CNN’s data found that two-thirds of the children interviewed felt the country was ready for a black woman president.

CNN’s analysis indicated that “Democrat-supporting kids drove polarization,” while children supporting Trump were “more likely to repeat misinformation.” One girl expressed that while Harris becoming president would be historic, she still supported Trump. “It’d be good for us to have a black woman as president for the first time in history,” she said, “but my vote’s kind of still on Trump.”

