Trump Says He Predicted NYC Mayor Adams Would Be Indicted: “These Are Dirty Players” [VIDEO]


Former President Donald Trump commented Thursday on the historic indictment of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, drawing a parallel to his own legal battles and Adams’ efforts to address the city’s migrant crisis.

While Trump admitted he doesn’t know Adams personally, he reflected on the mayor’s stance regarding the federal government’s handling of migrants. “I watched about a year ago when he talked about how the illegal migrants are hurting our city, and the federal government should pay us, and we shouldn’t have to take them,” Trump told reporters. “And I said, ‘You know what? He’ll be indicted within a year.'”

Trump suggested that Adams’ indictment was part of a larger trend of political figures facing legal challenges, pointing to what he views as misuse of federal agencies. “I was exactly right, because that’s what we have. We have people that use the Justice Department and the FBI at levels that have never been seen before,” he said, referencing his own experience with multiple criminal charges, including his conviction related to “hush money” payments earlier this year.

Offering a brief statement of support for the embattled mayor, Trump concluded, “I wish him well. These are dirty players. These are bad people. They cheat and they do anything necessary.”

