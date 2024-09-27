DOUBLING DOWN: Hillary Clinton Reignites “Deplorables” Controversy, Says Term Was “Too Kind” To MAGA

Hillary Clinton has reignited her controversial “deplorables” remark from the 2016 presidential campaign, stating that the term was “too kind” to describe some of former President Donald Trump’s most extreme supporters. In an op-ed for The Washington Post titled “To err is human, to empathize is superhuman,” Clinton reflected on political extremism and referenced her well-known comment about Trump voters.

“In 2016, I famously described half of Trump’s supporters as ‘the basket of deplorables.’ I was talking about the people who are drawn to his racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia — you name it. The people for whom his bigotry is a feature, not a bug,” Clinton wrote. She acknowledged that while her remark was “an unfortunate choice of words and bad politics,” it was also rooted in “an important truth,” citing events like the Charlottesville rally and the January 6 Capitol riot.

In the op-ed, Clinton expressed that the term “deplorables” no longer suffices to describe the extremism she sees in some Trump supporters. “The masks have come off, and if anything, ‘deplorable’ is too kind a word for the hate and violent extremism we’ve seen from some Trump supporters,” she stated.

Despite doubling down on her earlier sentiment, Clinton said she hopes for the possibility of redemption, even for those she once called “irredeemable.” “I’d like to believe there’s goodness in everyone and a chance at redemption, no matter how remote,” she wrote.

