CUOMO’S COMEBACK? Former Gov. Reportedly Planning NYC Mayoral Run


Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is reportedly preparing to launch a mayoral bid for New York City, according to Axios sources. This development comes as incumbent Mayor Eric Adams faces federal charges related to bribery and illegal campaign contributions.

Cuomo, who served as governor from 2011 to 2021, resigned amid numerous allegations of misconduct. Despite denying all allegations, Cuomo faced an independent investigation that concluded he harassed multiple women. A criminal charge against him in Albany County was later dismissed.

The former governor has maintained a significant campaign war chest, with approximately $8 million remaining. Cuomo’s potential mayoral run raises questions about his viability as a candidate, given his complicated past.

Recent revelations have also cast doubt on Cuomo’s credibility. Emails obtained by The New York Times showed Cuomo played a major role in drafting a report that downplayed his administration’s responsibility for thousands of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. This contradicted Cuomo’s testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, where he claimed no involvement in the report.

Cuomo’s spokesman has denied any plans for a mayoral run, saying, “He has no plans to make plans.” However, sources close to the matter indicate Cuomo is actively exploring the possibility.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



