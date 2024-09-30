Pompeo Blaste Biden’s Ceasefire Push, Urges Israel to “Finish the Job” Against Hamas

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken out against the Biden administration’s push for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, stating that the United States should instead encourage Israel to “finish the job.” In a Sunday interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Pompeo expressed strong opposition to calls for a ceasefire, arguing that such an approach would allow terrorist leaders to remain in power.

“We should be saying plain and clear, finish the job,” Pompeo emphasized, urging the US to take a firm stance in support of Israel’s military efforts.

Pompeo, who served as Secretary of State during the Trump administration, argued that past ceasefires have only allowed terrorist groups like Hezbollah to regroup and continue their activities. He pointed to historical conflicts as evidence, referencing the 1967 and 1973 wars in the region.

“Make no mistake about it. We know history. We know the history from 1967; we know the history from 1973,” Pompeo said.

He stressed that the key to securing Israel’s safety and regional stability lies in demonstrating strength and imposing consequences on Israel’s adversaries.

“There is only one thing that will protect Israel and make the Middle East more prosperous and peaceful, and that is the demonstration of power and imposing costs on Israel’s adversaries,” Pompeo added.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden expressed concern over the potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East. On Sunday, Biden said he intended to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressing the importance of avoiding an all-out war.

“We really have to avoid it,” Biden remarked to reporters as he boarded Air Force One, according to The Associated Press.

While Biden did not specify when he would be speaking with Netanyahu, he reiterated his call for a ceasefire in Lebanon, signaling caution amid the ongoing tensions.

In contrast, Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and an advisor on Middle Eastern affairs during the Trump administration, took to X to praise Israel for its military actions and the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. He, like Pompeo, argued against calls for a ceasefire.

“Anyone who has been calling for a ceasefire in the North is wrong. There is no going back for Israel. They cannot afford now to not finish the job and completely dismantle the arsenal that has been aimed at them,” Kushner wrote, echoing Pompeo’s stance.

Kushner detailed Israel’s recent successes, describing Hezbollah’s weakened state and lauding Israel’s intelligence efforts. “I have been hearing some amazing stories about how Israel has been collecting intelligence over the past 10 months with some brilliant technology and crowdsourcing initiatives,” he added.

Kushner suggested that Israel’s elimination of key Hezbollah figures marked a significant shift in the region.

“This is a moment to stand behind the peace-seeking nation of Israel and the large portion of the Lebanese who have been plagued by Hezbollah,” Kushner said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)