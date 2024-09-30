Ahmadinejad Reveals: “The Head Of The Unit To Combat The Mossad Was An Israeli Agent Himself”

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said that an Iranian intelligence agency established to spy on Israel and combat the Mossad was infiltrated by the Mossad, which recruited the head of the agency and most of the operatives as double agents.

Speaking to CNN in Turkey, he shocked listeners by saying, “Israel can even threaten the safety of the spiritual leader Khamenei with its intelligence network operating in Iran through the Mossad. Let me give an example from eight years ago to understand the kind of power Israel has achieved within Iran through the Mossad.”

Ahmadinejad explained that Iran established a special unit to combat Mossad activities within the country but it turned out that the head of this unit was himself an Israeli agent, and along with 20 other agents, was responsible for stealing “crucial nuclear documents” in 2018 and for assassinating nuclear scientists before fleeing to Israel.

Ahmadinejad was referring to the audacious operation Mossad agents carried out six years ago, infiltrating a warehouse in Tehran and cutting through safes to access and steal over 100,000 documents detailing Iran’s nuclear development plans.

“Israel organizes complex operations inside Iran,” Ahmadinejad elaborated. “They can easily obtain very important information. Iranian authorities are still silent about this situation. Mossad had such a large network of agents in Iran, both on the streets and within the government, that they could have assassinated anyone they wanted to.”

The chief advisor to former President Hassan Rouhani and former Iranian Intelligence Minister Ali Younesi said in an interview in 2022: “The Mossad has infiltrated various state units in Iran over the past ten years. All government officials now need to fear for their lives. Things have gotten to a point where they have started openly threatening government officials. As someone who worked in the intelligence ministry, the situation pains me.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)