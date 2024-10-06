Police Thwart Threats To Jewish Communities In NYC, Minneapolis Over Rosh Hashana

Police departments in Minneapolis and New York City responded to threats made against Jews at shuls over the course of Rosh Hashana.

In Minneapolis, police arrested 21-year-old Jaden LeBlanc on Friday after he allegedly stood outside Temple Israel with a gun the previous day. Authorities revealed that LeBlanc had also made threatening calls to the Reform congregation last month, in which he reportedly said he would “shoot up” the synagogue, according to KSTP-TV.

“Everyone in Minneapolis has the right to feel safe in their communities, and we will ensure our Jewish neighbors are protected as they celebrate the holy days,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “We take all threats made against our religious institutions seriously and will continue to hold the individuals accountable who threaten any of our city’s houses of worship.”

Despite the serious nature of the threat, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee, did not comment specifically on the incident. He did, however, share a general Rosh Hashanah message on his social media accounts.

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul responded to “multiple” bomb threats targeting synagogues in the state on Friday. Following a comprehensive investigation, authorities determined that the threats were not credible.

“Recognizing the potential for disruptions during this time of year, I had already directed the New York State Police to coordinate with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of all communities,” Hochul said in a statement. “These threats are horrific and unacceptable—and targeting houses of worship on one of the holiest days of the Jewish calendar is particularly craven. We will not tolerate acts of antisemitism or attempts to incite fear.”

Hochul added that heightened security measures will remain in place through the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel.

In a separate incident on Rosh Hashanah, a gunman robbed Rabbi Mendy Klahr of Olami at his home in Southfield, Michigan, as he hosted a meal for University of Michigan students. According to the Detroit News, the suspect, described as a black man in his late teens or early 20s, entered the home through an open backdoor armed with a handgun and demanded valuables, stating, “I’m taking everything, give me everything.”

The occupants, including the rabbi and students, safely exited through the front door. The suspect fled the scene with a bag, and no injuries were reported. The Southfield Police Department is investigating the case as a home invasion and a crime of opportunity.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)