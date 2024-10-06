Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Kamala Harris Refuses To Call Netanyahu A “Close Ally” In Jaw-Dropping 60 Minutes Moment


In a 60 Minutes interview with CBS’ Bill Whitaker, Vice President Kamala Harris skirted direct questions about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including whether she considers him a “close ally” of the U.S. The interview, airing Monday, was previewed on Face the Nation on Sunday, where Harris was repeatedly pressed on Netanyahu’s resistance to U.S. calls for de-escalation in the ongoing conflict.

During the interview, Whitaker pointed out Netanyahu’s defiance of the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to push for a ceasefire, adding that despite billions of dollars in U.S. military aid, Netanyahu “seems to be charting his own course.” He referenced Netanyahu’s decision to enter Lebanon despite U.S. urging against it and his vow to make Iran “pay” for missile attacks, which could risk expanding the war.

Harris avoided addressing Netanyahu by name in her response. Instead, she emphasized the importance of U.S. military aid to Israel, saying, “The aid that we have given Israel allowed Israel to defend itself against 200 ballistic missiles that were just meant to attack the Israelis and the people of Israel.” She added that U.S. diplomatic efforts with Israel remain focused on humanitarian aid, ending the war, and achieving a ceasefire. Harris did not specifically comment on Netanyahu’s leadership.

Whitaker pressed Harris again, asking if Netanyahu was “not listening” to U.S. calls for de-escalation. Harris responded vaguely, noting that U.S. efforts had led to “movements in that region by Israel” without directly acknowledging Netanyahu.

In a final attempt, Whitaker asked whether Netanyahu was a “close ally” of the U.S. Harris once again deflected, saying, “I think, with all due respect, the better question is do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people. And the answer to that question is yes.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Qatar Admits: Sinwar Disappeared, No Longer Communicates With Us

FOX GUARDING THE HENHOUSE: Trump Sought Putin’s Advice On Arming Ukraine, Report Claims

FLATBUSH: Jewish Yeshiva Bus Vandalized Over Rosh Hashanah [PHOTOS]

CAN’T TRUST JOE: Israel Withholding Info About Planned Iran Strike Over Fears Biden Will Sabotage Or Leak Them

MINDBLOWING: How The Mossad Pulled Off The Exploding Pagers Operation, Eavesdropped On Hezbollah For 9 Years

DEVELOPING: Iran Cancels All Flights Amid Rising Tensions

New York City Braces For Major Anti-Israel Protests On Oct. 7 Massacre Anniversary

HY”D: IDF Soldier Injured In June Tragically Passes Away, IDF Officer Seriously Injured In Gaza Fighting

IDF On High Alert Ahead Of October 7: Hamas May Fire Rockets At Tel Aviv Area

MUSK AT MAGA: If Trump Doesn’t Win, This Will Be The Last Election [VIDEO]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network