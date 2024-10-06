WATCH: Kamala Harris Refuses To Call Netanyahu A “Close Ally” In Jaw-Dropping 60 Minutes Moment

In a 60 Minutes interview with CBS’ Bill Whitaker, Vice President Kamala Harris skirted direct questions about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including whether she considers him a “close ally” of the U.S. The interview, airing Monday, was previewed on Face the Nation on Sunday, where Harris was repeatedly pressed on Netanyahu’s resistance to U.S. calls for de-escalation in the ongoing conflict.

During the interview, Whitaker pointed out Netanyahu’s defiance of the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to push for a ceasefire, adding that despite billions of dollars in U.S. military aid, Netanyahu “seems to be charting his own course.” He referenced Netanyahu’s decision to enter Lebanon despite U.S. urging against it and his vow to make Iran “pay” for missile attacks, which could risk expanding the war.

Harris avoided addressing Netanyahu by name in her response. Instead, she emphasized the importance of U.S. military aid to Israel, saying, “The aid that we have given Israel allowed Israel to defend itself against 200 ballistic missiles that were just meant to attack the Israelis and the people of Israel.” She added that U.S. diplomatic efforts with Israel remain focused on humanitarian aid, ending the war, and achieving a ceasefire. Harris did not specifically comment on Netanyahu’s leadership.

Whitaker pressed Harris again, asking if Netanyahu was “not listening” to U.S. calls for de-escalation. Harris responded vaguely, noting that U.S. efforts had led to “movements in that region by Israel” without directly acknowledging Netanyahu.

In a final attempt, Whitaker asked whether Netanyahu was a “close ally” of the U.S. Harris once again deflected, saying, “I think, with all due respect, the better question is do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people. And the answer to that question is yes.”

