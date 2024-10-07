KNUCKLEHEAD: VP Candidate Tim Walz Grilled Over His Growing Mountain Of Lies [VIDEO]

In his first one-on-one interview since the Democratic National Convention, Minnesota Governor and vice-presidential hopeful Tim Walz faced tough questions from Fox News anchor Shannon Bream regarding several past lies. During a segment on Fox News Sunday, Bream pressed Walz on a number of inconsistencies, including what many considered his most awkward moment during last Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate — his inaccurate claim about being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989.

During the debate, Walz referred to himself as “a knucklehead” after being asked if he was present in Hong Kong during the protests, an admission he later walked back after CNN reported that his travels to Asia did not occur until later that year. Bream confronted him about this and other past claims that have raised questions about his credibility.

“I want to give you a chance — because you called yourself a knucklehead this week — to talk about some of your misstatements,” Bream said, referring to his debate comments. She listed several of the governor’s past inconsistencies, including statements about his military rank, carrying a weapon in war, a DUI arrest in 1995, and using IVF to have his children, Gus and Hope. “A lot of people would say they couldn’t get away with saying, ‘I’m just too passionate. My grammar is not right. I’m a knucklehead,’” Bream said. “What do you say to the American people who think, ‘I don’t know that I can trust this guy with all those modifications to be the potential commander in chief of this country?’”

In response, Walz acknowledged that he had “misspoken” during the debate but argued that his passion for issues, particularly gun violence, sometimes led him to make errors in speech. “I think they heard me the other night speaking passionately about gun violence and misspeaking,” Walz said. “And I got to be honest with you, Shannon, I don’t think people care whether I used IUI or IVF when we talk about this. What they understand is Donald Trump would resist those things.”

Walz defended his record and experience, emphasizing his 24-year military career and his dedication to service. “They know and I’m very proud of my 24 years in service, and my record. I have never disparaged someone else in this, but I know that’s not what Donald Trump does. They disparage everyone, did personal attacks,” he said.

The Minnesota governor also took the opportunity to turn the conversation toward the broader political landscape, pointing out his debate question that Senator J.D. Vance refused to answer regarding whether Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. “I think they’re probably far more concerned with that than my wife and I [using] IUI to have our child,” Walz added.

