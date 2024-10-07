SIGN OF THE TIMES: Jewish Advocacy Groups Launch Free Legal Helpline For Students Facing Antisemitism In Schools

The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), and StandWithUs have joined forces to create a helpline offering free legal guidance to Jewish students and their families in Massachusetts and New York who are experiencing antisemitism in K-12 schools. The initiative aims to address the rising tide of antisemitic harassment and provide students with the legal resources needed to combat it.

“The barrage of antisemitic harassment, intimidation, and attacks against Jewish students is unfortunately not contained within the campus gates,” said Rachel Lerman, vice chair and general counsel of the Brandeis Center. “Administrations cannot be allowed to turn a blind eye to the intimidation, bullying, and antisemitic rhetoric their students endure within their schools.”

Lerman emphasized that the legal team is prepared to hold schools accountable. “Our lawyers stand ready to use the law to enforce school policies and ensure that Jewish students are not subjected to a hostile environment. This must stop.”

Peggy Shukur, vice president of ADL’s East Division, highlighted the importance of accessible legal aid for students and families facing inadequate responses from schools. “Access to high-quality legal assistance is a crucial tool to ensure a safe learning environment,” she said. “By providing these legal efforts, this helpline will empower Jewish students, teachers, and parents to take action against antisemitic harassment and bigotry.”

Carly Gammill, director of legal policy at StandWithUs Saidoff Legal Department, echoed these concerns, noting the timeliness of the initiative. “Antisemitism continues to plague students in our nation’s schools,” Gammill said. “This helpline will ensure broader access to legal resources for students seeking to address attacks against their Jewish identity.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)