HISTORIC VISIT: Former President Trump Prays At Ohel Of Lubavitcher Rebbe [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Former President Trump visited the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe on Monday afternoon. Trump’s visit today is seen as a powerful gesture of solidarity with Jewish communities on the one-year anniversary of the deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel.

Trump donned a Yarmulka, said a short prayer at the Ohel, and placed a small stone on the Kever of the Rebbe. He then went inside, where he posed for some photos with Chabad officals.

President Trump was accompanied by Yael, Adi and Roy Alexander, parents and brother of Edan Alexander, who is currently being held hostage by terrorists in the Gaza Strip; Jerry Wartski, a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp; and two Jewish college students facing antisemitism on campus. Chabad-Lubavitch leaders greeted the President, who placed some money into the large charity box near the Ohel entrance before entering the mausoleum to pray.

In many ways, Trump’s prayer visit is a family tradition: Prior to both presidential elections, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, paid late-night, media-free visits to the Ohel.

Trump’s stop at the Ohel comes after a previously planned visit to Gottlieb’s restaurant in Williamsburg was canceled due to the sudden passing of the restaurant’s proprietor.

Security at the Ohel was extremely tight, as Trump remains under presidential-level protection following a second assassination attempt at his golf course in Miami Beach, Florida, last month.

After his time at the Ohel, Trump is expected to return to Florida to attend a memorial event for the victims of the October 7 Hamas attack. YWN has a reporter at the Florida event, and will bring you updates in live time as well.

President Trump took a few moments to talk to Rabbi Yehuda Krinsky, who served the Lubavitcher Rebbe as his secretary for more than forty years and is the chairman of the Chabad-Lubavitch educational and social-services arms.

NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor, Commanding Officer, Community Affairs, at the Ohel.

NYPD motorcade lining up outside the Ohel.

