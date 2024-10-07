HISTORIC VISIT: Former President Trump Prays At Ohel Of Lubavitcher Rebbe [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Former President Trump visited the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe on Monday afternoon. Trump’s visit today is seen as a powerful gesture of solidarity with Jewish communities on the one-year anniversary of the deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel.
Trump donned a Yarmulka, said a short prayer at the Ohel, and placed a small stone on the Kever of the Rebbe. He then went inside, where he posed for some photos with Chabad officals.
President Trump was accompanied by Yael, Adi and Roy Alexander, parents and brother of Edan Alexander, who is currently being held hostage by terrorists in the Gaza Strip; Jerry Wartski, a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp; and two Jewish college students facing antisemitism on campus. Chabad-Lubavitch leaders greeted the President, who placed some money into the large charity box near the Ohel entrance before entering the mausoleum to pray.
In many ways, Trump’s prayer visit is a family tradition: Prior to both presidential elections, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, paid late-night, media-free visits to the Ohel.
Trump’s stop at the Ohel comes after a previously planned visit to Gottlieb’s restaurant in Williamsburg was canceled due to the sudden passing of the restaurant’s proprietor.
Security at the Ohel was extremely tight, as Trump remains under presidential-level protection following a second assassination attempt at his golf course in Miami Beach, Florida, last month.
After his time at the Ohel, Trump is expected to return to Florida to attend a memorial event for the victims of the October 7 Hamas attack. YWN has a reporter at the Florida event, and will bring you updates in live time as well.
President Trump took a few moments to talk to Rabbi Yehuda Krinsky, who served the Lubavitcher Rebbe as his secretary for more than forty years and is the chairman of the Chabad-Lubavitch educational and social-services arms.
The motorcade of Former President Trump has just left the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in his historic visit.
NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor, Commanding Officer, Community Affairs, at the Ohel.
NYPD motorcade lining up outside the Ohel.
TRUMP HAS ARRIVED AT THE OHEL
Statement by the Trump campaign released as Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.
Snipers outside…. Torah learning and Davening inside….
NOTHING WILL STOP THEM: A former president may be visiting the Ohel in a few minutes…. but it’s business as usual for the Chabad Bochrim, as they wrap Tefillin on Yidden returning to Hashem ahead of Yom Kippur.
Crowds are gathering with anticipation, hoping to catch a glimpse of Trump. The area around the Ohel is being cleared in preparation for his possible arrival.
People Davening under heavy security at the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, ahead of a planned visit by Former President Trump.
THE SCENE AT THE OHEL NOW AHEAD OF A PLANNED VISIT BY FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
17 Responses
Chas v’sholom that this degenerate, adulterous piece of garbage would come and be מטמא a makom kadosh!
Kiddush lubavitch! ; )
i hope he enjoys the cookies
You cannot be “metamay” a makom kadosh…. if you could, then any one of us who is tamay because of aveiros we have done would not be permitted to go there either.
PLUS- maybe if he goes he will be inspired as the Rebbe zt”l inspired so many on Jews to be advocates for us.
To RT: When the Rebbe was alive he had many dignitaries, politicians and local leaders who visited him to get his blessing. The Rebbes Kedishe will not in any way be affected by Trump who helped so many Jews and the state of Eretz Yisroel .
@rt, you’re not ashamed of spewing this type of rhetoric to a person who has done more for Israel than any other president in recent history – or perhaps all of American presidential history. Including commuting sentences of our fellow brethren, out of pure sympathy. Maybe think next time before you comment. Ty
PS: so you really think the Rebbe can’t handle someone who isn’t the most moral in this personal life? Just as he (the rebbe) did when he was alive? That’s a rhetorical question.
Trump will certainly promise that once elected, he will surrender his powers to the great King Messiah that lives at Montefiore Cemetery
President Trump is brave and determined. He is not afraid to show kavod to the Jewish community, while the rest of the political world hides.
May we all share a Good New Year, in Israel, in the U.S., with strong ties in unity.
A real Chasid. Supposed to arrive 7-8 AM, arrives after 2 PM. Or maybe he is a Rebbe actually.
I hear Rimnitz and KJ are the next stop, he wants to cover all bases
@rt – is that what the Rebbe would say? Also, last I checked, a beis kvaros is already מטמא…
No business like the Show Business
This is quite impressive…he has shown the most support for us Jews than any other president. Trump 2024!
I know most feel this way!
BREAKING!!! it was just announced from the Harris-walz campaign headquarters that Kamala Harris will be undertaking a trip to Israel to visit the Kever of Rav Shach zatzal
Ty- you are a small minded ignoramus ,we are guests in this country,we just prayed on Rosh Hashanah that Heshem should turn the hearts of the leaders of the land in our favor ,we never had a president like Trump who is philosemite ,and showed tremendous sensitivity towards us a little historical perspective in our long bitter exile ,do you have any Idea how the great leaders of yesteryear groveled in from of the kings and ministers of the past in order to curry favor etc ,are you insane …. President Trump is the best friend we ever had long live president Trump my G-D Lead you to victory and thank you for showing your support on this bitter anniversary
The above post was directed to RT not ty
Once again Chabad outmaneuvered Satmar. I hope cooler heads prevail and there is minimal violence and bloodshed.