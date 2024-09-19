BD”E: Owner Of Gottlieb’s Restaurant, R’ Shulem Yosef, Niftar Hours Before Trump Visit

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of R’ Shalom Yosef Gottlieb z”l, the owner of Gottlieb’s restaurant in Williamsburg, which Donald Trump was scheduled to visit later today.

R’ Shalom Yosef, 75, was the longtime proprietor of the popular food establishment, and widely known as a kind and caring man who performed tremendous amounts of chesed b’tzina.

His sudden petirah on Thursday morning has sent shockwaves through Williamsburg and the Orthodox Jewish community in the tri-state area, who had expected him to be standing alongside Trump today.

YWN previously reported that Secret Service agents scoped out the restaurant earlier this week to ensure it would meet security protocols ahead of the Republican nominee’s visit.

Trump’s visit to the restaurant has been canceled. R’ Shalom Yosef’s son, Menashe yb”l, had been very involved in preparing the restaurant for the former president’s visit. The sudden petirah of his father has sadly precluded his plans.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)