Donald Trump Hosts Emotional Tribute To Victims Of October 7 Attacks At His Doral Golf Resort

In a deeply emotional gathering at his Doral golf resort on Monday evening, former President Donald Trump led a poignant remembrance of the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attacks on southern Israel—the deadliest assault on Jews since the Holocaust. The event, heavy with grief yet filled with a sense of solidarity and hope, served as a powerful tribute to the lives lost and a solemn reminder of the enduring pain felt by Jews across the globe.

The memorial ceremony was attended by dozens of Jewish community leaders, Republican members of Congress, and three Holocaust survivors, with attendees lighting candles in memory of those who perished in the horrific attack.

The event was organized by businessman Yehuda Kaploun and his partner Edward Russo, and coordinated by Rabbi Mark Rosenberg, the director of Chesed Shel Emes in Florida, who also serves as a chaplain for the Florida Highway Patrol and the North Miami Beach Police Department.

As the ballroom came alive with flickering candles, photos of the dozens of hostages still held in Gaza adorned the walls, serving as haunting reminders of the ongoing crisis. Chillingly, seats were reserved for the hostages, a stark reminder of their plight and the families waiting for their safe return. Images of those murdered by Hamas surrounded by candles brought tears to the eyes of many, with the raw emotional pain inflicted by the October 7 on display a full year later.

In his address, Trump spoke passionately about the significance of the upcoming November election, declaring it a pivotal moment for both the United States and Israel. “This attack should have rallied the entire world in support of the Jewish people and the Jewish homeland,” Trump said, his voice resonating with conviction. He lamented the rise of anti-Semitism, saying, “The anti-Jewish sentiment has returned even here in America—in our streets, our media, and our college campuses, particularly within the ranks of the Democrat Party. Not in the Republican Party.”

Rabbi Rosenberg captured the essence of the evening, saying, “Tonight, we stand united in remembrance and in resolve. We must never forget the lives lost and continue to advocate for those still in captivity.”

“We gather not only to remember those we lost but to reaffirm our commitment to stand united against hatred and injustice. The pain of the October 7 attacks resonates deeply within our hearts and communities,” he added. “As we light these candles in memory of the victims and hold space for the hostages still in captivity, we send a powerful message that we will not forget. Each flickering flame represents a life taken too soon, a family shattered, and a community forever changed. It is imperative that we continue to advocate for those still suffering and work tirelessly to ensure that such acts of violence are never repeated.”

Yehuda Kaploun added his sentiments, saying, “This gathering is not just a memorial; it is a testament to our resilience and our commitment to support the Jewish people. We will continue to fight against hatred and stand in solidarity with those affected by these atrocities.”

Speaking off-mic during the event, Trump called the gathering an “incredible tribute to the victims.” He expressed his commitment to the safety and security of the Jewish people, noting that he had canceled his other campaign plans for the day to attend the ceremony, which he felt took precedence over his own efforts to win the November election.

Dignitaries in attendance included: Miriam Adelson; Israel Consul General Maor Starinsky; Senator Rick Scott; Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart; Congressman Carlos Gimenez; Congresswoman Maria Salazar; Congressman David Kustoff; Congressman Guy Reschenthaler; Florida Representative Daniel Perez; Ambassador David Friedman; Ambassador Lana Marks; State Senator Ileana Garcia; Former Florida Representative Dave Kerner; and former Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Watch the full replay of the event below.